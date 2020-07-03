All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913

1230 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1230 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 have any available units?
1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 have?
Some of 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 offers parking.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 have a pool?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 does not have a pool.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 have accessible units?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 913 has units with dishwashers.

