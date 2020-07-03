1230 13th St, Nw Unit: 409

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bike storage internet access

Renovated one bedroom apartment, all utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.



Very Convenient Location 4 blocks to McPherson Sq Metro & Mt. Vernon Sq Metro, 5 blocks to Metro Center. Walking distance to U Street restaurants and shopping.



Amenities



Front Desk

Fitness Center

Bike Storage

Hardwood Floors

Bosch Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas Range

Fridge with ice-maker

Silestone countertops

Stainless Appliances

Custom Cabinetry

Custom Closet Organizers

Pre-wired for cable and internet

On-site Management