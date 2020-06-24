All apartments in Washington
1230 13th St, Nw
1230 13th St, Nw

1230 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1230 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Renovated studio apartment, all utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.

Very Convenient Location 4 blocks to McPherson Sq Metro & Mt. Vernon Sq Metro, 5 blocks to Metro Center. Walking distance to U Street restaurants and shopping.

Amenities

Front Desk
Bike Storage
Fitness Center
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas range
Fridge with ice-maker
Stainless Appliances
Silestone countertops
Custom Cabinetry
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Pre-wired for cable and internet
On-site Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 13th St, Nw have any available units?
1230 13th St, Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 13th St, Nw have?
Some of 1230 13th St, Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 13th St, Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1230 13th St, Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 13th St, Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw offers parking.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw have a pool?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw have accessible units?
No, 1230 13th St, Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 13th St, Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 13th St, Nw has units with dishwashers.
