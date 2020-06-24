1230 13th St, Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bike storage internet access

Renovated studio apartment, all utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.



Very Convenient Location 4 blocks to McPherson Sq Metro & Mt. Vernon Sq Metro, 5 blocks to Metro Center. Walking distance to U Street restaurants and shopping.



Amenities



Front Desk

Bike Storage

Fitness Center

Hardwood floors

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas range

Fridge with ice-maker

Stainless Appliances

Silestone countertops

Custom Cabinetry

Bosch Washer/Dryer

Custom Closet Organizers

Pre-wired for cable and internet

On-site Management