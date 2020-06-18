Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 123 St Clinique Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
123 St Clinique Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 St Clinique Ave
123 N Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
123 N Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roth Architecture designed The Northbridge House II in Canyon. A private residence it features rendered masonry, zinc cladding, spotted gum details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 St Clinique Ave have any available units?
123 St Clinique Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 123 St Clinique Ave have?
Some of 123 St Clinique Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 123 St Clinique Ave currently offering any rent specials?
123 St Clinique Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 St Clinique Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 St Clinique Ave is pet friendly.
Does 123 St Clinique Ave offer parking?
No, 123 St Clinique Ave does not offer parking.
Does 123 St Clinique Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 St Clinique Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 St Clinique Ave have a pool?
No, 123 St Clinique Ave does not have a pool.
Does 123 St Clinique Ave have accessible units?
No, 123 St Clinique Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 123 St Clinique Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 St Clinique Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University