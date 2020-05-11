1229 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Capitol Hill
Amenities
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Vouchers Welcome. "NO PETS ALLOWED", NO SMOKING, "GOOD CREDIT" AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY CORNER UNIT. OPEN & BRIGHT FLR PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, GOURMET GRANITE KITCHEN W/SS APPL, HDWD FLRS THRU-OUT! 5 MINS AWAY FROM UNION MARKET.~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.