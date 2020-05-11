All apartments in Washington
Location

1229 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Vouchers Welcome. "NO PETS ALLOWED", NO SMOKING, "GOOD CREDIT" AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY CORNER UNIT. OPEN & BRIGHT FLR PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, GOURMET GRANITE KITCHEN W/SS APPL, HDWD FLRS THRU-OUT! 5 MINS AWAY FROM UNION MARKET.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
