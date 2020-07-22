1229 12th St NW 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit 204 Available 08/31/20 2 flrs Georgetown-style Apt in Logan Crl (Metro) - Property Id: 321377



Fabulous 2-level, 2-bd, 2.5 bath condo in sought-after Logan Circle. Stunning hardwood floors and lots of natural light abound in the open living area. Plenty of room for both living and dining, with a perfect window nook space for a table and a wall-mounted 70 flat screen TV. Beautiful kitchen with large cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and lovely granite countertops. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk-through closets. Bonus den area is perfect for an office or hobby room, or simply additional storage.



This condo is on a classic DC one-way street with beautiful Victorian townhomes, lined with overgrown trees for just the right amount of shade and privacy. Only a few blocks away from Logan Circle, Mt Vernon Square, and from M Street Metro Station.



UTILITIES: water included; tenant pays electric and cable/internet PARKING: 1 space PETS: under 20lbs APPLICATION INFO: email k.jameson.pizarro@gmail.com for application form to be filled out (takes 10 mins)

