Washington, DC
1229 12th St NW 204
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1229 12th St NW 204

1229 12th Street Northwest · (617) 512-4002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1229 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 31

$3,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit 204 Available 08/31/20 2 flrs Georgetown-style Apt in Logan Crl (Metro) - Property Id: 321377

Fabulous 2-level, 2-bd, 2.5 bath condo in sought-after Logan Circle. Stunning hardwood floors and lots of natural light abound in the open living area. Plenty of room for both living and dining, with a perfect window nook space for a table and a wall-mounted 70 flat screen TV. Beautiful kitchen with large cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and lovely granite countertops. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk-through closets. Bonus den area is perfect for an office or hobby room, or simply additional storage.

This condo is on a classic DC one-way street with beautiful Victorian townhomes, lined with overgrown trees for just the right amount of shade and privacy. Only a few blocks away from Logan Circle, Mt Vernon Square, and from M Street Metro Station.

UTILITIES: water included; tenant pays electric and cable/internet PARKING: 1 space PETS: under 20lbs APPLICATION INFO: email k.jameson.pizarro@gmail.com for application form to be filled out (takes 10 mins)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1229-12th-st-nw-washington-dc-unit-204/321377
Property Id 321377

(RLNE5960995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 12th St NW 204 have any available units?
1229 12th St NW 204 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 12th St NW 204 have?
Some of 1229 12th St NW 204's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 12th St NW 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1229 12th St NW 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 12th St NW 204 pet-friendly?
No, 1229 12th St NW 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1229 12th St NW 204 offer parking?
Yes, 1229 12th St NW 204 offers parking.
Does 1229 12th St NW 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 12th St NW 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 12th St NW 204 have a pool?
No, 1229 12th St NW 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1229 12th St NW 204 have accessible units?
No, 1229 12th St NW 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 12th St NW 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 12th St NW 204 has units with dishwashers.
