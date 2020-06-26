All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1228 Raum St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1228 Raum St NE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:54 PM

1228 Raum St NE

1228 Raum St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1228 Raum St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Room for Rent! (Shared space)
Other roommate is male, in his 20s
Singles only please, no couples

Address is:
1228 Raum St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Available ASAP
25 min walk to metro, free parking
Includes free internet ($80 Value, Fast!)
All other utilities are tenant paid
Move in is one months rent, and deposit (also one month’s rent)
Shared bathroom

Brand new top to bottom renovation! A luxurious oasis in the middle of the city with plentiful light. Spread out in this two bedroom masterpiece. Fine stainless steel appliances, custom gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops. Includes whirlpool washer/dryer in unit, nest thermostats, free WiFi and keyless entry. First come first served. This won’t last for long.

Floor Plan/Unit Features:

* Stainless Appliances
* Nest Thermostat
* White quartz Countertops
* Top of the Line Italian Cabinetry
* Gas Stove Range
* Keyless Entry
* Free parking
* One shared luxurious bathroom

Lease Terms:
12-24 Months

Pet Policy:
Cats and Dogs are allowed.

Breed restrictions apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Raum St NE have any available units?
1228 Raum St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Raum St NE have?
Some of 1228 Raum St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Raum St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Raum St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Raum St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Raum St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Raum St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Raum St NE offers parking.
Does 1228 Raum St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Raum St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Raum St NE have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Raum St NE has a pool.
Does 1228 Raum St NE have accessible units?
No, 1228 Raum St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Raum St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Raum St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University