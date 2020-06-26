Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access key fob access pet friendly

Room for Rent! (Shared space)

Other roommate is male, in his 20s

Singles only please, no couples



Address is:

1228 Raum St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Available ASAP

25 min walk to metro, free parking

Includes free internet ($80 Value, Fast!)

All other utilities are tenant paid

Move in is one months rent, and deposit (also one month’s rent)

Shared bathroom



Brand new top to bottom renovation! A luxurious oasis in the middle of the city with plentiful light. Spread out in this two bedroom masterpiece. Fine stainless steel appliances, custom gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops. Includes whirlpool washer/dryer in unit, nest thermostats, free WiFi and keyless entry. First come first served. This won’t last for long.



Floor Plan/Unit Features:



* Stainless Appliances

* Nest Thermostat

* White quartz Countertops

* Top of the Line Italian Cabinetry

* Gas Stove Range

* Keyless Entry

* Free parking

* One shared luxurious bathroom



Lease Terms:

12-24 Months



Pet Policy:

Cats and Dogs are allowed.



Breed restrictions apply. Please call for more details.