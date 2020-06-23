All apartments in Washington
1227 Michigan Avenue North East
1227 Michigan Avenue North East

1227 Michigan Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Michigan Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Get your roommates and come see this beautiful 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Brookland. Great neighborhood and huge backyard with ample parking. Please contact Chris Cunningham with Renters Warehouse at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

