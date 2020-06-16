1222 I Street NW

Amenities
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
Features & Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Unique floor plans with step down living rooms
Balconies or patios in every apartment
Cable and High Speed Internet available
Fully-equipped kitchens with frost-free refrigerators, multi-cycle dishwashers, microwave ovens, and disposals
Separate dining area
Individually controlled heat and air conditioning
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Ceiling fans (in select apartments)
Built in shelving (in select apartments)
Pantries and linen closets
On-site storage units available
Social Features
Fully equipped fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
Tennis Court
Sparkling outdoor swimming pool with sundeck
Community-sponsored social events for residents and friends
Outdoor chill space with barbecues, lounge seating, and games
Bike storage and repair room
Garage parking
Laundry rooms available on each floor
Pet-friendly community
Walk to Van Ness UDC Metro
Across the street from UDC and Howard Law School