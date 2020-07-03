1221 24th St Nw Unit: 252

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities business center concierge gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This beautiful one bedroom, one bathroom apartment offers lots of light in the West End of town. Its modern and filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 685 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!



Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines

Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.



WestEnd: The West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: $350 per month

View:

Non-smoking

Pet-friendly

Maid service: Yes

Front Desk: Yes

Business Center: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in Unit

Gym/Healthclub

Wireless Internet

Great Location

Business Center

Picnic Area w/ BBQ

Near