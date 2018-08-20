1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232

All apartments in Washington
Location

1221 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the West End of town offers lots of light. Its modern and filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 682 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines

Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.

WestEnd: The West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 have any available units?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 have?
Some of 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 pet-friendly?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 offer parking?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 offers parking.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 have a pool?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 have accessible units?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 232 does not have units with dishwashers.

