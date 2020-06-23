Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1219 G ST NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1219 G ST NE
1219 G Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1219 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous/Renovated Capitol Hill Rowhouse with beautiful HW floors, high ceilings, SS & Granite, lovely private back yard with all utilities included! Off-street Pkg available for $100/month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1219 G ST NE have any available units?
1219 G ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1219 G ST NE have?
Some of 1219 G ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1219 G ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1219 G ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 G ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1219 G ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1219 G ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1219 G ST NE does offer parking.
Does 1219 G ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 G ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 G ST NE have a pool?
No, 1219 G ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1219 G ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1219 G ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 G ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 G ST NE has units with dishwashers.
