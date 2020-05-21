All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1218 C Street Southeast
Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

1218 C Street Southeast

1218 C Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1218 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful row home on Capitol Hill! This gorgeous home in historic neighborhood is featuring modern amenities such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island in the kitchen, and new bathrooms, hardwood floors, exposed brick and sitting room off the master bedroom, backyard that's great for entertaining or relaxing in peace.
Great location just minutes away from the metro, Eastern market and Barracks row.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 C Street Southeast have any available units?
1218 C Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 C Street Southeast have?
Some of 1218 C Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 C Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1218 C Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 C Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1218 C Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1218 C Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1218 C Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1218 C Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 C Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 C Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1218 C Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1218 C Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1218 C Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 C Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 C Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
