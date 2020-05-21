1218 C Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful row home on Capitol Hill! This gorgeous home in historic neighborhood is featuring modern amenities such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island in the kitchen, and new bathrooms, hardwood floors, exposed brick and sitting room off the master bedroom, backyard that's great for entertaining or relaxing in peace.

Great location just minutes away from the metro, Eastern market and Barracks row.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.