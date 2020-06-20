All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:55 PM

1217 T STREET NW

1217 T Street Northwest · (410) 224-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1217 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
Stunning historic row house with modern features for lease! If you are looking for an alternative to communal living in our nation's Capitol this is the property for you! Why would you rent in a crammed apartment building when you can have an entire house for yourself and your family! Unbeatable location with access to the metro, coffeeshops, restaurants and stores. This property features 3 bedrooms with 2 and a half bathrooms including 2 levels of outdoor space. A classis blend of modern systems with historic elegance including high ceilings, hardwood floors custom moldings, Anderson and pella windows approved by the Logan Circle Historic Society. The modern improvements and smart features throughout this home include the following : ADT security system with three cameras, custom mascassar ebony veneer cabinets, quartz countertops with full height backsplash, Jenn-Air professional series commercial refrigerator, 36~ dual-fuel range, two dishwashers and integrated microwave, water purification system installed in the bar sink, a Baldwin keyless front door locking mechanism ,a dual zoned HVAC with split system units upstairs, custom cherry cabinetry, in-floor radiant heat with Kohler fixtures in the bathrooms. Enjoy a state-of-the-art home sound and entertainment system with built-in JBL speakers controlled by Sonos throughout the home. Wall-mounted smart televisions (2) with a built-in home media control center. Warm up in the winter months with a rebuilt woodburning fireplace in the living room. The outdoor space includes 2 parking spaces with a roll-up gate mechanical infrastructure. The front yard landscaping was completely redone last fall. The private dining nook and planters provides an ideal outdoor urban oasis perfect for summer barbeques and more! SEE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bc7B42u828N

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 T STREET NW have any available units?
1217 T STREET NW has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 T STREET NW have?
Some of 1217 T STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1217 T STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1217 T STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1217 T STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1217 T STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1217 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 T STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1217 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1217 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1217 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 T STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
