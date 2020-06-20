1217 T STREET NW

Amenities

Stunning historic row house with modern features for lease! If you are looking for an alternative to communal living in our nation's Capitol this is the property for you! Why would you rent in a crammed apartment building when you can have an entire house for yourself and your family! Unbeatable location with access to the metro, coffeeshops, restaurants and stores. This property features 3 bedrooms with 2 and a half bathrooms including 2 levels of outdoor space. A classis blend of modern systems with historic elegance including high ceilings, hardwood floors custom moldings, Anderson and pella windows approved by the Logan Circle Historic Society. The modern improvements and smart features throughout this home include the following : ADT security system with three cameras, custom mascassar ebony veneer cabinets, quartz countertops with full height backsplash, Jenn-Air professional series commercial refrigerator, 36~ dual-fuel range, two dishwashers and integrated microwave, water purification system installed in the bar sink, a Baldwin keyless front door locking mechanism ,a dual zoned HVAC with split system units upstairs, custom cherry cabinetry, in-floor radiant heat with Kohler fixtures in the bathrooms. Enjoy a state-of-the-art home sound and entertainment system with built-in JBL speakers controlled by Sonos throughout the home. Wall-mounted smart televisions (2) with a built-in home media control center. Warm up in the winter months with a rebuilt woodburning fireplace in the living room. The outdoor space includes 2 parking spaces with a roll-up gate mechanical infrastructure. The front yard landscaping was completely redone last fall. The private dining nook and planters provides an ideal outdoor urban oasis perfect for summer barbeques and more! SEE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bc7B42u828N