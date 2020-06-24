1217 Oates Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 3BR/2.5BA TH is beautiful and is in an amazing location. House has an open floor plan with gorgeous and functional kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, gas stove top and double sink, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, large dining area and plenty of storage, wrap-around balcony and fenced back yard. Backyard is fully fenced and there is also one parking space in the back. Pets are welcome.

Just couple of blocks away from H St and Union Market, close proximity to Metro bus to Union Station (Union Station Metro is 1.5 mile away), 1.5 blocks from Galludet University, 1.5mi to Arboretum.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.