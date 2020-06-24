All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1217 Oates Street Northeast
Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:24 PM

1217 Oates Street Northeast

1217 Oates Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Oates Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3BR/2.5BA TH is beautiful and is in an amazing location. House has an open floor plan with gorgeous and functional kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, gas stove top and double sink, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, large dining area and plenty of storage, wrap-around balcony and fenced back yard. Backyard is fully fenced and there is also one parking space in the back. Pets are welcome.
Just couple of blocks away from H St and Union Market, close proximity to Metro bus to Union Station (Union Station Metro is 1.5 mile away), 1.5 blocks from Galludet University, 1.5mi to Arboretum.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Oates Street Northeast have any available units?
1217 Oates Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Oates Street Northeast have?
Some of 1217 Oates Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Oates Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Oates Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Oates Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Oates Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Oates Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Oates Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 1217 Oates Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Oates Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Oates Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1217 Oates Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Oates Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1217 Oates Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Oates Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Oates Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
