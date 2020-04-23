1217 Duncan Pl Ne

Amenities
Great 2 bedroom apartment available in the heart of Capitol Hill. Located on a quiet residential street, this spacious apartment occupies the entire second floor of a fabulous row home. Great location, just a short walk from Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, Union Station, The Capitol, and the happening H St corridor. Features:
- Bright and characterful
- 2 double bedrooms
- Hardwood floors
- Central A/C
- Compact washer dryer
- Working fireplace
- Balcony
Available immediately. Security deposit required. Pets negotiable. Email for more information or to view.