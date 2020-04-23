1217 Duncan Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom apartment available in the heart of Capitol Hill. Located on a quiet residential street, this spacious apartment occupies the entire second floor of a fabulous row home. Great location, just a short walk from Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, Union Station, The Capitol, and the happening H St corridor. Features:



- Bright and characterful

- 2 double bedrooms

- Hardwood floors

- Central A/C

- Compact washer dryer

- Working fireplace

- Balcony



Available immediately. Security deposit required. Pets negotiable. Email for more information or to view.