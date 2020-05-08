1216 Eastern Avenue

Amenities
***NEW TO MARKET***
Eastern Apartments * $1,024 TWO BEDROOM * I-95, I-295, R-50 Metro Access
North East, Washington DC. Very Large and Newly Renovated Free Utility One Bedroom Apartment. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.
Located a short walk to the Deanwood Metrorail station. Conveniently located by major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.
Orange / Blue Metro Line
*************************************************************************
*************************************************************************
1218 Eastern Avenue North East, Washington DC (Deanwood Metro Station)
***Apartment #303 now available $1,026***
*************************************************************************
*************************************************************************
Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Deanwood Metro Station
Free Utilities
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments
OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice