1216 Eastern Avenue

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

***NEW TO MARKET***



Eastern Apartments * $1,024 TWO BEDROOM * I-95, I-295, R-50 Metro Access



North East, Washington DC. Very Large and Newly Renovated Free Utility One Bedroom Apartment. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.



Located a short walk to the Deanwood Metrorail station. Conveniently located by major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.



Orange / Blue Metro Line



1218 Eastern Avenue North East, Washington DC (Deanwood Metro Station)

***Apartment #303 now available $1,026***



Features

Renovated Apartments

Walk to Deanwood Metro Station

Free Utilities

24-Hour Maintenance

Laundry On-Site

Parking - Free

Parking - Off-street

Hardwood Floors

High-Speed internet ready

Cable ready

Large closets

Large apartments



OPEN WEEKENDS

Leasing Office Hours:

Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm



To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice