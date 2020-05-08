All apartments in Washington
1216 Eastern Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

1216 Eastern Avenue

1216 Eastern Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
***NEW TO MARKET***

Eastern Apartments * $1,024 TWO BEDROOM * I-95, I-295, R-50 Metro Access

North East, Washington DC. Very Large and Newly Renovated Free Utility One Bedroom Apartment. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.

Located a short walk to the Deanwood Metrorail station. Conveniently located by major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.

Orange / Blue Metro Line

*************************************************************************
*************************************************************************

1218 Eastern Avenue North East, Washington DC (Deanwood Metro Station)
***Apartment #303 now available $1,026***

*************************************************************************
*************************************************************************

Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Deanwood Metro Station
Free Utilities
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments

OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

