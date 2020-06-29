All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM

1213 O STREET NW

1213 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1213 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Rare gem in the heart of Logan Circle!! Stunning 4,000 square foot row house is fully furnished & Decorated by JD Ireland. This high end home has 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Baths. Hardwood floors throughout, chef's kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Ten foot ceilings, Professionally landscaped front and backyards, high quality lighting, irrigation and tranquil water fountain in the back.Patio with dining and sundeck with views over looking the breathtaking private courtyard, windows all around the house allow natural light from every point in the house, from both southern and northern exposures. gas fireplaces in master BR, master study, kitchen/informal dining, new security system including cameras. Secured two car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 O STREET NW have any available units?
1213 O STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 O STREET NW have?
Some of 1213 O STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 O STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1213 O STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 O STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1213 O STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1213 O STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1213 O STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1213 O STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 O STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 O STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1213 O STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1213 O STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1213 O STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 O STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 O STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

