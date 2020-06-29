1213 O STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Rare gem in the heart of Logan Circle!! Stunning 4,000 square foot row house is fully furnished & Decorated by JD Ireland. This high end home has 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Baths. Hardwood floors throughout, chef's kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Ten foot ceilings, Professionally landscaped front and backyards, high quality lighting, irrigation and tranquil water fountain in the back.Patio with dining and sundeck with views over looking the breathtaking private courtyard, windows all around the house allow natural light from every point in the house, from both southern and northern exposures. gas fireplaces in master BR, master study, kitchen/informal dining, new security system including cameras. Secured two car parking.