Washington, DC
1211 29th St Nw
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:16 AM
1211 29th St Nw
1211 29th Street Northwest
No Longer Available
1211 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
located within walking distance to Transportation, Georgetown & George Washington University, the Four Seasons Hotel, Banks, The World Bank, IMF, etc.
Fireplace, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer unit. Newly Painted.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1211 29th St Nw have any available units?
1211 29th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1211 29th St Nw have?
Some of 1211 29th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 1211 29th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1211 29th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 29th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1211 29th St Nw is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1211 29th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1211 29th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 29th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1211 29th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1211 29th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 29th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
