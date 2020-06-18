All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:16 AM

1211 29th St Nw

1211 29th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1211 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
located within walking distance to Transportation, Georgetown & George Washington University, the Four Seasons Hotel, Banks, The World Bank, IMF, etc.

Fireplace, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer unit. Newly Painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 29th St Nw have any available units?
1211 29th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 29th St Nw have?
Some of 1211 29th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 29th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1211 29th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 29th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1211 29th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1211 29th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1211 29th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 29th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1211 29th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1211 29th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 29th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 29th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
