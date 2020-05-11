Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1211 13th St NW T2 Available 08/01/20 Logan Circle Living - This light-filled one bedroom apartment with included parking is now available and it's waiting for you!



Maple cabinets, granite counters, and, oh yes, stainless appliances make sure the kitchen is up to date and on trend.



There is tremendous storage available in this unit and you will not believe a closet this big exists in something smaller than a suburban McMansion.



Hardwood throughout with nothing but stylish and tasteful finishes. This is a great apartment with the solitude and quality you deserve.



Washer & Dryer are in the unit as are all major appliances and systems. Garage parking included in price.



Pets welcome. No smoking.



Please contact us via email or through our website (cividwell.com) to schedule a showing.



