1211 13th St NW T2
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:29 AM

1211 13th St NW T2

1211 13th Street Northwest · (202) 569-8131
Location

1211 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1211 13th St NW T2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1211 13th St NW T2 Available 08/01/20 Logan Circle Living - This light-filled one bedroom apartment with included parking is now available and it's waiting for you!

Maple cabinets, granite counters, and, oh yes, stainless appliances make sure the kitchen is up to date and on trend.

There is tremendous storage available in this unit and you will not believe a closet this big exists in something smaller than a suburban McMansion.

Hardwood throughout with nothing but stylish and tasteful finishes. This is a great apartment with the solitude and quality you deserve.

Washer & Dryer are in the unit as are all major appliances and systems. Garage parking included in price.

Pets welcome. No smoking.

Please contact us via email or through our website (cividwell.com) to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4073096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 13th St NW T2 have any available units?
1211 13th St NW T2 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 13th St NW T2 have?
Some of 1211 13th St NW T2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 13th St NW T2 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 13th St NW T2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 13th St NW T2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 13th St NW T2 is pet friendly.
Does 1211 13th St NW T2 offer parking?
Yes, 1211 13th St NW T2 does offer parking.
Does 1211 13th St NW T2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 13th St NW T2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 13th St NW T2 have a pool?
No, 1211 13th St NW T2 does not have a pool.
Does 1211 13th St NW T2 have accessible units?
No, 1211 13th St NW T2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 13th St NW T2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 13th St NW T2 does not have units with dishwashers.
