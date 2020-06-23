All apartments in Washington
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE

1210 Holbrook Terrace NE · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Holbrook Terrace NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2BR unit ready for occuts pancy in the perfect location. See application process and application under documents. $50.00 processing fee, application online. Please read documents online before calling listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have any available units?
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE offer parking?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have a pool?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
