1210 Holbrook Terrace NE, Washington, DC 20002 Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2BR unit ready for occuts pancy in the perfect location. See application process and application under documents. $50.00 processing fee, application online. Please read documents online before calling listing agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have any available units?
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.