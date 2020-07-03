Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE
1210 Holbrook Ter NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1210 Holbrook Ter NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have any available units?
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE offer parking?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have a pool?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
