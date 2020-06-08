1210 HEMLOCK STREET NW

1210 Hemlock Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012 Colonial Village - Shepherd Park
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
recently renovated
Rental Opportunity in sought-after Shepherd Park * Available Now * Your client(s) will love this home * Recently renovated * Living Room with Fireplace * Dining Room * Morning Room * Four (4) Bedrooms * Two (2) Full Baths
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
