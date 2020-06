Amenities

Experience Old City DC! Steps from Union Market, Trader Joe's, REI and more, and less than a 5 minute walk to red line Metro (NoMa). Unit is a bright english basement apartment in a classic DC rowhouse. This apartment has a full kitchen (even a dishwasher!) as well as laundry, and a generously sized well-lit bedroom. The H St corridor is down the street, and the Capitol Building and the National Mall are just a mile away! Brand new bedroom windows! Fios-Ready.