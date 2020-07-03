Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

North East, Washington DC ** $1,087 TWO BEDROOM** Free Utilities Metro



Eastern Apartments North East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and FREE UTILITY Two Bedroom Apartments. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.



Truly a gateway to the city, Located a short walk to the Deanwood Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail station and Deanwood Recreation Center. Conveniently located by major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.



1206 Eastern Avenue, North East, Washington DC (Deanwood Metro Station)

***Apartment #201 now available $1,121***



Features

Renovated Apartments

Walk to Deanwood Metro Station

Free Utilities

24-Hour Maintenance

Laundry On-Site

Parking - Free

Parking - Off-street

Hardwood Floors

High-Speed internet ready

Cable ready

Large closets

Large apartments



OPEN WEEKENDS

Leasing Office Hours:

Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm



To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince or Jackie

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince or Jackie



Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice