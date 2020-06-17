All apartments in Washington
1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW

1202 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

A great, classic (think French doors) furnished 1BR in Adams Morgan neighborhood (cross street Harvard and 16th NW). About 5 minute walk to the National Zoo and Rock creek park. About 30 mins walk to the Whitehouse or get there in 7 mins by 5 different buses at the end of the block or the metro which is 2 blocks away. The apartment is 2 blocks from restaurants, bars, shops, starbucks, and washington sports club gym.The metro is 2 blocks away (green & yellow lines) S1, S2, S4, S9, 42 and Circulator stop almost in front of our building.

Gym in building and laundry in unit, dishwasher in unit.

Linen, flatware and all kitchen utensils, etc., Cable and wifi all included. Queen-size Tempurpedic mattress.

Walking score of 98. Walk 2 blocks to Target, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Giant, CVS, 7-11and about 15 minute to Whole Foods.

Secure Access Building

6 month minimum term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

