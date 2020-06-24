1202 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included gym internet access furnished

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.



A great, classic (think French doors) furnished 1BR in Adams Morgan neighborhood (cross street Harvard and 16th NW). About 5 minute walk to the National Zoo and Rock creek park. About 30 mins walk to the Whitehouse or get there in 7 mins by 5 different buses at the end of the block or the metro which is 2 blocks away. The apartment is 2 blocks from restaurants, bars, shops, starbucks, and washington sports club gym.The metro is 2 blocks away (green & yellow lines) S1, S2, S4, S9, 42 and Circulator stop almost in front of our building.



Gym in building and laundry in unit, dishwasher in unit.



Linen, flatware and all kitchen utensils, etc., Cable and wifi all included. Queen-size Tempurpedic mattress.



Walking score of 98. Walk 2 blocks to Target, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Giant, CVS, 7-11and about 15 minute to Whole Foods.



Secure Access Building



6 month minimum term