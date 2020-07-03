All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1202 P St NW

1202 P St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1202 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0983da20c7 ----
This beautiful and sun-filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment includes charming historical features, hardwood floors, expansive ceilings, and gorgeous windows accented with stained glass. The spacious living room includes a wood-burning fireplace and the kitchen includes a large pantry with bountiful storage space. The bedroom is filled with natural light and has large closets, while the unit includes its own washer-dryer unit.

The apartment is currently undergoing a kitchen renovation and other wonderful updates - updated photos are soon to come and showings are available immediately.

You'll love this location in the heart of Logan Circle - it's labelled a "Walker's Paradise" with a Walk Score of 95!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 P St NW have any available units?
1202 P St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 P St NW have?
Some of 1202 P St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 P St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1202 P St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 P St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1202 P St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1202 P St NW offer parking?
No, 1202 P St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1202 P St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 P St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 P St NW have a pool?
No, 1202 P St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1202 P St NW have accessible units?
No, 1202 P St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 P St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 P St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

