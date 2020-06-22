All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113

1202 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Jackson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Luxurious End-Unit Townhome in Brookland Available! - Call this contemporary, spacious, professionally managed, and well-located condo your new home! Just a few short blocks to the Metro, urban living in the heart of Brookland affords you access to bike trails that connect you to the rest of the DMV, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Prefer to drive? Enjoy the convenience of easy access to major highways and surface streets. Inside, this end unit home makes for lots of extra light, featuring find high end fixtures, a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, all emitting a sense of style and luxury!

(RLNE5123728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 have any available units?
1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 offer parking?
No, 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 have a pool?
No, 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113 does not have units with air conditioning.

