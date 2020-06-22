1202 Jackson Street NE Unit 113

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Luxurious End-Unit Townhome in Brookland Available! - Call this contemporary, spacious, professionally managed, and well-located condo your new home! Just a few short blocks to the Metro, urban living in the heart of Brookland affords you access to bike trails that connect you to the rest of the DMV, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Prefer to drive? Enjoy the convenience of easy access to major highways and surface streets. Inside, this end unit home makes for lots of extra light, featuring find high end fixtures, a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, all emitting a sense of style and luxury!



(RLNE5123728)