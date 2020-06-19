1200 14th Street Nw

Amenities
Two full bathrooms
6th floor
Renovated apartment with den
Walk-in closet
Additional closet space
View of Washington, DC
Long triple window
Corner apartment
apartment amenities
Thoughtfully designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available
Fully-remodeled kitchens complete with designer cabinetry, premium appliances and ceramic flooring in select homes
Tile flooring in baths
Beautiful wood flooring
Separate dining rooms
Spacious walk-in closets
All apartments under DC rent-control program
community amenities
State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
WiFi access in common areas
Business center
On-site laundry facilities
24-hour concierge equipped to handle packages, answer resident concerns and provide assistance with neighborhood information
Controlled access parking
Pet-friendly community
Loaner items available at the front desk
Beautiful sundeck with lounge seating
Residential neighborhood surrounded by parks