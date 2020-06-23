Rent Calculator
1150 K ST NW #1011
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 13
1150 K ST NW #1011
1150 K St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1150 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1150 K ST NW #1011 have any available units?
1150 K ST NW #1011 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1150 K ST NW #1011 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 K ST NW #1011 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 K ST NW #1011 pet-friendly?
No, 1150 K ST NW #1011 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1150 K ST NW #1011 offer parking?
Yes, 1150 K ST NW #1011 offers parking.
Does 1150 K ST NW #1011 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 K ST NW #1011 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 K ST NW #1011 have a pool?
No, 1150 K ST NW #1011 does not have a pool.
Does 1150 K ST NW #1011 have accessible units?
No, 1150 K ST NW #1011 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 K ST NW #1011 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 K ST NW #1011 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 K ST NW #1011 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 K ST NW #1011 does not have units with air conditioning.
