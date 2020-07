Amenities

- Unit has its own private entrance opening to secluded courtyard

- Gas, electric, and water utilities included in rent (covers CAC, heat)

- Wired for cable TV and broadband

- Original hardwood floors

- Storage locker / cage in basement

- Laundry on site

- Cats welcome

- Safe-- area patrolled by federal and city police forces

- Great location: two blocks to Metro; steps to the Capitol



12-month lease; security deposit equal to 1 month's rent, $150 move-in fee