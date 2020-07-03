All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

115 D STREET SE

115 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

115 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION! Fully furnished 1 bedroom condo across from the Capitol and Capitol Buildings. Home features large bedroom, brick interior wall, separate dining area or office, updated kitchen and bathroom. Just bring your clothes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 D STREET SE have any available units?
115 D STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 115 D STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
115 D STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 D STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 115 D STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 115 D STREET SE offer parking?
No, 115 D STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 115 D STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 D STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 D STREET SE have a pool?
No, 115 D STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 115 D STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 115 D STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 D STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 D STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 D STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 D STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

