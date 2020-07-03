115 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003 Capitol Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION! Fully furnished 1 bedroom condo across from the Capitol and Capitol Buildings. Home features large bedroom, brick interior wall, separate dining area or office, updated kitchen and bathroom. Just bring your clothes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 D STREET SE have any available units?
115 D STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 115 D STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
115 D STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.