1146 Neal St NE

Amenities

Cute as can be! 3 BR 1.5 bath FURNISHED row home located in Trinidad. The home is conveniently located just steps away from the infamous H St Corridor with plenty of shops and restaurants to choose from. Walking distance to Noma Metro, close to Gallaudet University, Whole Foods, Union Market, H St Trolley and Trader Joes's, this home is a MUST see!



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR

- 1.5 baths

- Furnished

- Separate dining room

- Stainless Steel appliances

- W/D

- Carport for 2 cars

- Master bedroom has sitting area

- Section 8 voucher approved

- Rent Negotiable

- Bus route out front

- Pet Friendly



AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE4587435)