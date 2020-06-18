All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1146 Neal St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1146 Neal St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1146 Neal St NE

1146 Neal Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1146 Neal Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute as can be! 3 BR 1.5 bath FURNISHED row home located in Trinidad. The home is conveniently located just steps away from the infamous H St Corridor with plenty of shops and restaurants to choose from. Walking distance to Noma Metro, close to Gallaudet University, Whole Foods, Union Market, H St Trolley and Trader Joes's, this home is a MUST see!

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 1.5 baths
- Furnished
- Separate dining room
- Stainless Steel appliances
- W/D
- Carport for 2 cars
- Master bedroom has sitting area
- Section 8 voucher approved
- Rent Negotiable
- Bus route out front
- Pet Friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE4587435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Neal St NE have any available units?
1146 Neal St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Neal St NE have?
Some of 1146 Neal St NE's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Neal St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Neal St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Neal St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Neal St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Neal St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Neal St NE offers parking.
Does 1146 Neal St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Neal St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Neal St NE have a pool?
No, 1146 Neal St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Neal St NE have accessible units?
No, 1146 Neal St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Neal St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Neal St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University