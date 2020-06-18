1146 Neal St NE

Amenities
Cute as can be! 3 BR 1.5 bath FURNISHED row home located in Trinidad. The home is conveniently located just steps away from the infamous H St Corridor with plenty of shops and restaurants to choose from. Walking distance to Noma Metro, close to Gallaudet University, Whole Foods, Union Market, H St Trolley and Trader Joes's, this home is a MUST see!
Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 1.5 baths
- Furnished
- Separate dining room
- Stainless Steel appliances
- W/D
- Carport for 2 cars
- Master bedroom has sitting area
- Section 8 voucher approved
- Rent Negotiable
- Bus route out front
- Pet Friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE4587435)