1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4

1137 Owen Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Owen Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom & Den
Neighborhood: TRINIDAD. 4 Unit Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 have any available units?
1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 offer parking?
No, 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 have a pool?
No, 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 have accessible units?
No, 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Owen Pl NE - # 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
