1133 14TH STREET NW

Amenities
Stunning upper floor loft in DC's 1st LEED certified 'Green' building featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, Porcelansa flooring, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite, spa bath w/Duravit & Kohler fixtures & washer/dryer in unit. Building is complete w/rooftop terrace, staffed front desk, party room & sky e-lounge. 2.5 blocks from McPhereson Square Metro. Next to Balance Gym and Orange Theory. Short distance to Whole foods . Minutes from the shops, bars, and restaurants on the 14th Street Corridor, City Center and Shaw.