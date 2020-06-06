All apartments in Washington
1133 14TH STREET NW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

1133 14TH STREET NW

1133 14th Street Northwest · (202) 386-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1133 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 809 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
green community
hot tub
Stunning upper floor loft in DC's 1st LEED certified 'Green' building featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, Porcelansa flooring, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite, spa bath w/Duravit & Kohler fixtures & washer/dryer in unit. Building is complete w/rooftop terrace, staffed front desk, party room & sky e-lounge. 2.5 blocks from McPhereson Square Metro. Next to Balance Gym and Orange Theory. Short distance to Whole foods . Minutes from the shops, bars, and restaurants on the 14th Street Corridor, City Center and Shaw.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
1133 14TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1133 14TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1133 14TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1133 14TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1133 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1133 14TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1133 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 14TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1133 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1133 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1133 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 14TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
