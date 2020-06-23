All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1125 12TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1125 12TH STREET NW
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

1125 12TH STREET NW

1125 12th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1125 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
1 BR 1 FB located in downtown Washington DC. Walking distance to Logan Circle, City Center, Convention Center, Dupont Circle, and Chinatown. 4 blocks from Mt Vernon Square Metro (Green, Yellow line) and walking distance to McPherson Square Station (orange, silver, blue line) and Farragut North Station (red line). A ton of natural light, high ceilings, and hardwood floors give a warm feeling with beautiful city view. Appliances include washer and dryer, microwave, refrigerator, cooking stove, and over. Assigned Parking spot available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 12TH STREET NW have any available units?
1125 12TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 12TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1125 12TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 12TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1125 12TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 12TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1125 12TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1125 12TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1125 12TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1125 12TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 12TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 12TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1125 12TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1125 12TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1125 12TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 12TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 12TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University