Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1120 PARK ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1120 PARK ROAD NW
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1120 PARK ROAD NW
1120 Park Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1120 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished & beautifully renovated in 2019, this large 2BR, 1BA unit sits on one of the best blocks in Columbia Heights. Short walk to Metro, restaurants, etc, Available for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1120 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
1120 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1120 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1120 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1120 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1120 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1120 PARK ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1120 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 PARK ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1120 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1120 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1120 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 PARK ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University