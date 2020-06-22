All apartments in Washington
1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

1118 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Logan Circle Rental | 2 Bed | 2 Bath | Outdoor Patio | 1,500 Sq Ft | In-unit Washer & Dryer | Unit: Outdoor Patio, Hardwood Flooring, 9ft + Ceilings, Built-in Bookshelves, Picturesque Windows, Wet Bar, Large Bedrooms, Plenty of Storage, Recessed Lighting, Central Heat & AC | Kitchen: Built-In Seating for 6, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Tile Backsplash | Bathrooms: Vanity w/ Storage, Large Bath Tub, Ceramic TilIng. Metro: 4 Blocks to Shaw Metro (Yellow & Green), 0.9 mi to Dupont Metro (Red)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have any available units?
1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

