All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1117 NW 10TH STREET NW
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM
1117 NW 10TH STREET NW
1117 10th St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1117 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW have any available units?
1117 NW 10TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1117 NW 10TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 NW 10TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
