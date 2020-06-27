Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities green community cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1115 H St NE Unit 503 Available 08/08/19 Brilliant H-Street Condo! - You'll love this 675 sq/ft 1bed 1bath luxury unit located in the middle of the hottest neighborhood in town. Highlights include fine hardwood flooring, impeccable quartz countertops, beautifully tiled kitchen backsplash, in-unit washer dryer. Walk in to find an open living/kitchen area spacious enough for a dining room table as well as an oversized sofa. A spacious bedroom with a great closet and gorgeously tiled bathroom round out this awesome unit. It is South facing meaning you get all of the highlights of H Street, but still a quiet space to come home to every night. This amazing unit won't stay unrented for long!



Living in a green building helps keep utility costs down while being located directly on the main H Street transit corridor makes commuting a breeze. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods on your way home for all your grocery needs or pop across the street to &Pizza to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground or the Liberty Tree can become your new local hangouts.



A security deposit is equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and a move-in fee of $300 to the building. Pets under 50lbs are welcome!



