1115 H St NE Unit 503
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1115 H St NE Unit 503

1115 H Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1115 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
green community
1115 H St NE Unit 503 Available 08/08/19 Brilliant H-Street Condo! - You'll love this 675 sq/ft 1bed 1bath luxury unit located in the middle of the hottest neighborhood in town. Highlights include fine hardwood flooring, impeccable quartz countertops, beautifully tiled kitchen backsplash, in-unit washer dryer. Walk in to find an open living/kitchen area spacious enough for a dining room table as well as an oversized sofa. A spacious bedroom with a great closet and gorgeously tiled bathroom round out this awesome unit. It is South facing meaning you get all of the highlights of H Street, but still a quiet space to come home to every night. This amazing unit won't stay unrented for long!

Living in a green building helps keep utility costs down while being located directly on the main H Street transit corridor makes commuting a breeze. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods on your way home for all your grocery needs or pop across the street to &Pizza to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground or the Liberty Tree can become your new local hangouts.

A security deposit is equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and a move-in fee of $300 to the building. Pets under 50lbs are welcome!

(RLNE4052441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 H St NE Unit 503 have any available units?
1115 H St NE Unit 503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 H St NE Unit 503 have?
Some of 1115 H St NE Unit 503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 H St NE Unit 503 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 H St NE Unit 503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 H St NE Unit 503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 H St NE Unit 503 is pet friendly.
Does 1115 H St NE Unit 503 offer parking?
No, 1115 H St NE Unit 503 does not offer parking.
Does 1115 H St NE Unit 503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 H St NE Unit 503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 H St NE Unit 503 have a pool?
No, 1115 H St NE Unit 503 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 H St NE Unit 503 have accessible units?
No, 1115 H St NE Unit 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 H St NE Unit 503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 H St NE Unit 503 does not have units with dishwashers.
