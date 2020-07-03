All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1112 M St Nw Unit: 202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 M St Nw Unit: 202

1112 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1112 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Amenities

Front Desk
Fitness Center
Bike Storage
Hardwood Floors
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Range
Fridge with ice-maker
Stainless Appliances
Custom Cabinetry
Silestone countertops
Custom Closet Organizers
Pre-wired for cable and internet
On-site Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 have any available units?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 have?
Some of 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 offers parking.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 have a pool?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 have accessible units?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 202 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University