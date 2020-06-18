1111 ORREN STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access yoga

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! This bright and sunny south facing top floor unit at The Corey features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and lovely quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Building amenities include an indoor/outdoor green rooftop with fabulous Capitol/Monument views and features a full kitchen, outdoor grills, large TV viewing area and a yoga/weight room. Additional amenities include, a package room, a bike room, elevator and ButterflyMX security system for secure exit and entry into the building. Located just steps to H Street bars and nightlife such as Maketto, Toki Underground, The Queen Vic as well as Whole Foods! Walking distance to several major bus lines and H Street Trolley. Utilities include water and electricity, if cable/internet desired that is tenant's responsibility. ALSO FOR SALE - MLS DCDC471632