All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1111 ORREN STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1111 ORREN STREET NE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:28 PM

1111 ORREN STREET NE

1111 Orren Street Northeast · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1111 Orren Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
yoga
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! This bright and sunny south facing top floor unit at The Corey features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and lovely quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Building amenities include an indoor/outdoor green rooftop with fabulous Capitol/Monument views and features a full kitchen, outdoor grills, large TV viewing area and a yoga/weight room. Additional amenities include, a package room, a bike room, elevator and ButterflyMX security system for secure exit and entry into the building. Located just steps to H Street bars and nightlife such as Maketto, Toki Underground, The Queen Vic as well as Whole Foods! Walking distance to several major bus lines and H Street Trolley. Utilities include water and electricity, if cable/internet desired that is tenant's responsibility. ALSO FOR SALE - MLS DCDC471632

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 ORREN STREET NE have any available units?
1111 ORREN STREET NE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 ORREN STREET NE have?
Some of 1111 ORREN STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 ORREN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1111 ORREN STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 ORREN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1111 ORREN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1111 ORREN STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1111 ORREN STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1111 ORREN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 ORREN STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 ORREN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1111 ORREN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1111 ORREN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1111 ORREN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 ORREN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 ORREN STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1111 ORREN STREET NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity