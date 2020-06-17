1111 24TH ST NW #PH108

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage

Westlight in West End! Built in 2017, new & delightful unit, located on the penthouse floor of this contemporary, full serviced building with a PARKING space included with the rent!! This unit features floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer! Pets allowed, case by case! WEST END location, the WESTLIGHT features it all: 24 hr concierge, 24 hour security, 25 meter heated rooftop lap pool, fitness center, building lounge, in-unit engineer program, white glove service and the new west end library just around the corner. Walk to GW, Foggy Bottom GW METRO, Georgetown, shops & restaurants!