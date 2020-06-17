All apartments in Washington
1111 24TH ST NW #PH108
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

1111 24TH ST NW #PH108

1111 24th Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Westlight in West End! Built in 2017, new & delightful unit, located on the penthouse floor of this contemporary, full serviced building with a PARKING space included with the rent!! This unit features floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer! Pets allowed, case by case! WEST END location, the WESTLIGHT features it all: 24 hr concierge, 24 hour security, 25 meter heated rooftop lap pool, fitness center, building lounge, in-unit engineer program, white glove service and the new west end library just around the corner. Walk to GW, Foggy Bottom GW METRO, Georgetown, shops & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 have any available units?
1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 have?
Some of 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 does offer parking.
Does 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 have a pool?
Yes, 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 has a pool.
Does 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 have accessible units?
No, 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 24TH ST NW #PH108 does not have units with dishwashers.
