1111 24TH ST NW #PH108

Amenities
Westlight in West End! Built in 2017, new & delightful unit, located on the penthouse floor of this contemporary, full serviced building with a PARKING space included with the rent!! This unit features floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, gourmet kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer! Pets allowed, case by case! WEST END location, the WESTLIGHT features it all: 24 hr concierge, 24 hour security, 25 meter heated rooftop lap pool, fitness center, building lounge, in-unit engineer program, white glove service and the new west end library just around the corner. Walk to GW, Foggy Bottom GW METRO, Georgetown, shops & restaurants!