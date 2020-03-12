Rent Calculator
Washington, DC
1110 P STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1110 P STREET NW
1110 P Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1110 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Conveniently located to 14th Street shops and restaurants and Whole Foods, just off Logan Circle. 1BR/1.5BA, washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 P STREET NW have any available units?
1110 P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1110 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1110 P STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1110 P STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1110 P STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1110 P STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1110 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 P STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1110 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1110 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1110 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 P STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 P STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 P STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
