All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:44 AM

1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW

1108 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1108 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This newly renovated apartment is the perfect combination of historic elegance, modern updates and amenities, and a highly sought after Capitol Hill location. Comprised of a large, second level suite, this apartment is spacious and flooded with sunlightnot to mention its pleasant views of the neighborhood. The open plan kitchen and living room features hipster-esque exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a flat screen HDTV, and a sleeper sofa covered in cozy throw pillows and blankets. The updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances and cookware and dishes to make you feel right at home. An eating area doubles as a workspace, where high windows offer you a lovely view of the gorgeous Capitol Hill neighborhood. The light-filled bedroom offers a comfortable queen sized bed, a large flatscreen HDTV, and a desk, for when you need to get down to business. The bedroom features a well-sized closet to fit all of your clothing, shoes, and luggage, right across from a spotlessly clean full bath. Cable and high speed Internet access are included, so your home can double as a space for work as well as relaxation. The unit includes your own full sized washer and dryer. An outdoor brick patio is also available for you to enjoy the sunny spring and summer days in DC.

The property is located in the heart of Capitol Hill, a charming and colorful neighborhood. What started out as an area for members of Congress to live in the late 18th century, has now become Washington DCs largest residential historic district. This apartment is located on a scenic residential street, yet you can walk out your door and find 2 Metro stops on the Orange & Blue lines, dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, and grocery stores are just a five to ten minute walk away. On weekdays, you can stroll to the Supreme Court building or Library of Congress to take a tour of our nations most venerable structures, then head to Yes! Organic Market to buy some groceries on yo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University