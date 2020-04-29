All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 PM

1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

1108 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1108 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Step inside this well appointed, recently updated Columbia Heights gem in a prime location! This stylish 2 bedroom condo has everything you need. Bamboo floors and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble backsplash,in-unit washer and dryer, separate dining room and granite counter tops. This light-filled unit is private and great for working from home or quiet times in. The building features a gated entrance, controlled access entry for package security as well recycling. Right off of vibrant 11th street you're only steps away from tons of bars, restaurants and shopping. The green/yellow line metro is a five minute walk. Walking distance to U Street, Adams Morgan, Shaw and Petworth! You won't want to miss this amazing opportunity! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Bimonthly interior cleaning to be scheduled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have any available units?
1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have?
Some of 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is pet friendly.
Does 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University