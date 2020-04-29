1108 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

Amenities

Step inside this well appointed, recently updated Columbia Heights gem in a prime location! This stylish 2 bedroom condo has everything you need. Bamboo floors and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble backsplash,in-unit washer and dryer, separate dining room and granite counter tops. This light-filled unit is private and great for working from home or quiet times in. The building features a gated entrance, controlled access entry for package security as well recycling. Right off of vibrant 11th street you're only steps away from tons of bars, restaurants and shopping. The green/yellow line metro is a five minute walk. Walking distance to U Street, Adams Morgan, Shaw and Petworth! You won't want to miss this amazing opportunity! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Bimonthly interior cleaning to be scheduled.