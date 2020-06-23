1106 Massachusetts Ave NW

Amenities

The Capitol Hill Flats boasts this newly renovated studio apartmenta wonderful combination of historic elegance, modern updates and amenities, and a highly sought after Capitol Hill location. Comprised of a well sized third floor suite, this studio is cozy and flooded with sunlight, with a lovely view of the neighborhood. This tastefully decorated apartment is fully furnished. The open plan kitchen and living space features hipster-esque exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a buttery leather armchair, and a flatscreen HDTV. The updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances and cookware and dishes to make you feel right at home. This studio offers a comfortable queen sized bed and a spotlessly clean full bath, including a shower and bathtub. A desk is placed conveniently between two high windows, allowing you to bring your work home with you or use your laptop to surf the Internet. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing, shoes, and luggage. Cable and high speed Internet access are included, so your home can double as a space for work and relaxation. This apartment is perfect for the busy professional looking to rent on a month to month basis. You have free access to a full size washer / dryer unit in the basement of the Flats. An outdoor brick patio is also available for you to enjoy the sunny spring and summer days in DC.



The property is located in the heart of Capitol Hill, a charming and colorful neighborhood. What started out as an area for members of Congress to live in the late 18th century, has now become Washington DCs largest residential historic district. This apartment is located on a scenic residential street, yet you can walk out your door and find 2 Metro stops on the Orange & Blue lines, dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, and grocery stores are just a five to ten minute walk away. On weekdays, you can stroll to the Supreme Court building or Library of Congress to take