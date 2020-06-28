1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

Amenities

Great opportunity to lease this 2 bedroom (or 1 bedroom plus den) condo in excellent Columbia Heights location! This boutique, renovated building is in pedestrian friendly location, only 2 blocks from metro, shopping center, restaurants, nightlife and more in sought after Columbia Heights, NW neighborhood. Penthouse level, street view unit, is in secured building with hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, ceramic tile bath, soaking tub, unit washer/dryer, storage and more. Minor touches being completed. Showings begin June 1, with appropriate protocol related to Covid-19.