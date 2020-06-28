All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

1106 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to lease this 2 bedroom (or 1 bedroom plus den) condo in excellent Columbia Heights location! This boutique, renovated building is in pedestrian friendly location, only 2 blocks from metro, shopping center, restaurants, nightlife and more in sought after Columbia Heights, NW neighborhood. Penthouse level, street view unit, is in secured building with hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, ceramic tile bath, soaking tub, unit washer/dryer, storage and more. Minor touches being completed. Showings begin June 1, with appropriate protocol related to Covid-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have any available units?
1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have?
Some of 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.

