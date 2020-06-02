1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Open studio with high ceilings on prestigious East Capitol Street. Fully furnished and unusually large for a studio in Washington DC. Three blocks from US Capitol.



Has queen size bed plus queen size sleeper sofa. Washer/Dryer in apartment. Patio space right outside front door to relax in after a long day.



Ideal urban location on great block with two corner grocery stores, pharmacy, diner, used bookstore, and cleaners within steps.



This block is often used to as a movie set location. Robert DeNiro has sat in his directors chair and directed from the front yard of this apartment.